UK says its high-power laser weapon ‘DragonFire’ can hit a coin a kilometre away

The United Kingdom has conducted trial of a new high-power laser weapon "DragonFire" to destroy aerial targets. UK's Ministry of Defence took to X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared a video of the weapon's trial, demonstrating its high-power firing capability. The trial firing of the DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) system was done at the MOD’s Hebrides Range. United Kingdom has conducted trial of a new high-power laser weapon "DragonFire" to destroy aerial targets. (X(formerly Twitter))

"DragonFire is a new laser being developer by @dstlmod for the military. Watch its first high-power firing against an aerial target," the ministry captioned the video.

UK has called the cutting-edge technology a "potential game changer for air defence". It is a line-of-sight weapon and can engage with any visible target. The range of the weapon system is classified, says the UK government's website.

The ministry informed that DragonFire has precision accuracy and costs only around £10 per shot. Its precision is equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometre away. The laser-directed energy weapon system can engage at the speed of light and uses an intense beam of light to cut through its target.

Defence Secretary, Grant Shapp has hailed the trial of the weapon system and called it "cutting-edge weaponry".

"This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionise the battle space by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage. Investments with industry partners in advanced technologies like DragonFire are crucial in a highly contested world, helping us maintain the battle-winning edge and keep the nation safe," said Shapp.

Other details about "DragonFire" weapon system

DragonFire weapon system is being developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), on behalf of the UK MOD, working with its industry partners MBDA, Leonardo and QinetiQ. It is the result of a £100 million joint investment by the Ministry of Defence and industry. The technology will be used by United Kingdom's Army and Royal Navy.

The weapon system is cost effective as firing it for 10 seconds is the cost equivalent of using a regular heater for just an hour, says UK government.