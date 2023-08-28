Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK singer Elton John spends night in hospital after fall at his French home

UK singer Elton John spends night in hospital after fall at his French home

Reuters |
Aug 28, 2023 08:04 PM IST

Elton John completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month.

British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.

Elton John performs at the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset, Britain.(Reuters)

The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.

Read more: Airspace shut, planes grounded flying to and from UK amid ‘network failure’

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman said. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
elton john
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP