UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities
Reuters |
The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on community cohesion in Britain.
The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on community cohesion in Britain on Tuesday, amid concerns from ministers about pro-Palestinian protests planned for the Armistice Day weekend.
"The deputy prime minister will chair a Cobra (emergency response meeting) to coordinate the government's response to the situation in Israel and Gaza," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said.
"It will look at a wide range of areas but it's obviously particularly focused on the impact of the terrorist attack on the UK domestically and how we can address some of the importance around community cohesion particularly."
