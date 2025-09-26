UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration: ‘Will be mandatory for…’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced plans to introduce free digital ID for both nationals and those residing in the country in a bid to curb illegal migration. Digital ID will be mandatory for Right to Work checks, the statement said. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

The "scheme will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services," a statement said, adding that "Digital ID will be mandatory for Right to Work checks".