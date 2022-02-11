UK to remove testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from today

In a boost to its tourism sector, the United Kingdom (UK) from Friday will remove testing requirements for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to a government statement issued on January 24, only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will be required for all such travellers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK," the statement added.

Meanwhile, from February 3, children between the ages of 12-15 in the UK, can prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS Covid Pass for outbound travel. This will make it simple for children and their families to travel to those countries that require proof of vaccination status and prior infection for entry, avoiding isolation and accessing venues or services, the government statement also said.

Also Read| UK PM Boris Johnson signals early end to Covid-19 isolation rules

The easing of travel rules can be attributed to the country's vaccine and booster rollout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it’s paying off – allowing us to safely remove nearly all Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers,” transport secretary Grant Shapps said last month.

Since the onset of the Covid-19, the UK has recorded more than 18 million cases, 158,953 deaths and nearly 15.6 million recoveries.

There is an improvement in the overall pandemic situation in the country, which was earlier severely hit by the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, 66,638 cases and 206 more deaths were recorded in the UK. While on Wednesday, 68,214 cases and 276 deaths were recorded. In the last seven days, infection numbers were down 23% and deaths were down 16% on the week before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has also signaled an early end to isolation rules that will bring an end to all domestic Covid-19 restrictions.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions –- including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive -– a full month early," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)