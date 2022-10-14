Not a fan of work from home? Britons too. This is their solution

Following safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, work from home (WFH) became the new normal for employees across the globe. For some, the work from home model became a comfort zone with terms like WFG (working from the garden), and WFC (working from the cafe) being introduced to our vocabularies.

Although, Britons are increasingly moving away from the work from home model and moving a step forward to working from pubs (WFP), a report said. As pubs are offering more and more discounts and deals to the Britons, working from the pub is becoming the new working from home, a report in the Daily Mail said.

Wanting to attract more customers amid a severe cost of living and inflation crisis in Britain, pubs are offering discounts to attract as many customers as possible as Britons are less inclined to spend money, a Guardian report said.

“I find working from the kitchen table soul-destroying. The pub is great for its laidback atmosphere, and the best bit is that you get to bond with other pub workers over a beer at the end of the day,” the report quoted a Briton as saying.

UK government led by Liz Truss introduced an energy support package in September which included relief for businesses. But the country's economy has been left in disarray after the announcement of a £45 billion tax cuts package as part of the government's "growth plan."

