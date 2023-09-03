News / World News / Ukraine billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, once ally of Zelensky, detained over fraud suspicion

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 03, 2023 02:48 PM IST

Igor Kolomoisky arrest: The arrest of the tycoon comes as Kyiv says it is still determined to crack down on corruption during the Russian invasion.

A Kyiv court has ordered a two-month detention for billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, under suspicion of fraud and money laundering, Ukrainian media reported late on Saturday.

Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most prominent billionaires Ihor Kolomoisky appears at a court session about a preventive measure against him, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine,.(REUTERS)
The arrest of the tycoon -- one of Ukraine's richest men and once an ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky -- comes as Kyiv says it is still determined to crack down on corruption during the Russian invasion.

"The court chose a preventive measure for Igor Kolomoisky in the form of detention for two months with an alternative in the form of a bail of more than 509 million Ukrainian hryvnias," Radio Svoboda reported.

Ukraine's SBU security service said Kolomoisky was under suspicion of fraud and illegally obtaining property.

Also Read: Ahead of G20 Summit, Russian envoy draws red lines on Ukraine for joint statement

Kolomoisky, 60, appeared at Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court late on Saturday, wearing a yellow t-shirt and a blue jumper -- the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Kolomoisky backed Zelensky's candidacy during the 2019 presidential election.

Before becoming president, Zelensky rose to fame as a comedian, acting on a television channel owned by Kolomoisky.

Since Russia invaded in February last year, Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to fight corruption in Ukraine -- a key requirement by Kyiv's western allies.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
