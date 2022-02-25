Ukraine crisis: France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania
France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.
Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces.
It is part of a broader push by NATO allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.
Meanwhile, the United States said Thursday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany.
NATO is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania.
France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country.
