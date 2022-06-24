Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine, Moldova get ‘candidate’ status for EU membership

The membership, which may take years to finalise, could pull the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West.
A woman walks past a shell crater in front of a damaged residential building in the town of Siversk, Donetsk region, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST
AFP |

European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, in a show of support in the face of Russia's war, EU chief Charles Michel said.

"A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," Michel wrote on Twitter during a summit in Brussels.

"Our future is together."

The move sets the two ex-Soviet nations at the start of a years-long path towards joining the bloc that entails major reforms and protracted negotiations.

The EU has laid out a series of steps for Kyiv to take, including on bolstering the rule-of-law and fighting corruption, before it can progress to the next stage entailing accession talks.

Ukraine applied to become an EU candidate in a bid to cement its place in Europe just days after Moscow launched its devastating invasion.

Moldova and Georgia, two countries that also have part of their territory occupied by the Kremlin's forces, handed in applications in Ukraine's slipstream.

EU leaders agreed to offer Georgia a "European perspective" but said it must carry out a raft of steps before it can become a candidate.

