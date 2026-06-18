Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery for second time this week, Zelensky says 'justified response'

Black smoke and flames erupted over Moscow on Thursday after Ukraine targeted an oil refinery in Moscow for the second time this week. As videos of the attack gained traction on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this attack was a “justified response” to recent Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Black smoke rises from the area of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow on June 18, 2026. (AFP)

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The Ukrainian attack comes as a response to recent air raids by Russia in Kyiv. Earlier this week, at least 11 people were killed after a missile and drone barrage at the Dormition Cathedral, which is part of the UNESCO-listed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex.

As per Ukrainian officials, the Russian attack, which struck multiple cities, including the capital, was one of the most destructive aerial bombardments on Kyiv’s cultural and civilian infrastructure in months.

“This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” said Zelensky on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Zelesnky further added that it was time the war with Russia ended and urged Putin to return to dialogue and diplomacy, as he acknowledged the attack, which is considered to be the largest attack by Ukraine since Operation Spiders Web. Flights halted as Russia tackles massive drone attack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zelesnky further added that it was time the war with Russia ended and urged Putin to return to dialogue and diplomacy, as he acknowledged the attack, which is considered to be the largest attack by Ukraine since Operation Spiders Web. Flights halted as Russia tackles massive drone attack {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Russian authorities stated that at least 555 Ukrainian drones were shot down over multiple regions, and around 200 were intercepted as they approached Moscow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russian authorities stated that at least 555 Ukrainian drones were shot down over multiple regions, and around 200 were intercepted as they approached Moscow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, Russia's transport ministry announced that all flights from all Moscow airports - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky - have been suspended until further notice. Attack launches hours before Putin-ASEAN meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, Russia's transport ministry announced that all flights from all Moscow airports - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky - have been suspended until further notice. Attack launches hours before Putin-ASEAN meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per reports, this drone attack from Ukraine comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host ASEAN leaders in the city of Kazan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per reports, this drone attack from Ukraine comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host ASEAN leaders in the city of Kazan. {{/usCountry}}

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Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore sent their prime ministers for the meeting, while the Philippines sent President Ferdinand Marcos.

At a formal reception for the heads of the ASEAN nations on Wednesday night, Putin stated that Russia and ASEAN nations “jointly stand for forming a just world order, defend the principles of sovereign equality of states, (of) non-interference into internal affairs."

The two-day summit in Kazan comes as Russia works to promote economic stability and regional ties amid the four-year-long war with Ukraine.

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