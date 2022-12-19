Home / World News / Ukraine issues air raid alert across capital Kyiv, large parts of war-torn country : Report

Ukraine issues air raid alert across capital Kyiv, large parts of war-torn country : Report

world news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:02 PM IST

The move reportedly comes after Russia's large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

