Ukraine issues air raid alert in all Ukrainian regions: Report

Ukraine issues air raid alert in all Ukrainian regions: Report

Published on Dec 25, 2022 01:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus.

Russia-Ukraine War: Armoured personnel carriers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen on a road.(Reuters)
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning, officials said.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

