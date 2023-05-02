Ukraine minister expresses ‘regret’ over Goddess Kali tweet: ‘Respect Indian…’

Ukraine's deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar on Tuesday apologised for a tweet by her country's defence ministry 'depicting Hindu Goddess Kali in (a) distorted manner'. "Ukraine and its people respect unique Indian culture and highly appreciate support. The depiction has already been removed... Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect and friendship," Dzheppar tweeted.

On Sunday, the official account of Ukraine's defence ministry tweeted a photo that showed a female in an upskirt pose with the face and detailing resembling Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali'.

Watch: India's anger over Kali insult forces Ukraine to express 'regret' | 'Respect unique Indian culture'

On Sunday, Ukraine's defence ministry tweeted a photo by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko which showed a female in an iconic pose by Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe; the face and details of the figure resembled Kali. The ministry captioned the picture 'work of art'.

The post was fiercely criticised online and the Ukraine defence ministry deleted the tweet; Twitter users said the ministry had acted in a 'disrespectful' and 'Hinduphobic' manner.

One person wrote: "I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount."

Another declared 'our faith is not a matter of joke'.

