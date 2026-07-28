Zelensky hails 'good' Trump talks on Patriot air defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a "good meeting" with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, saying they discussed licenses to produce Patriot air-defense interceptors and ways to revive negotiations with Russia.

Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president's second term. (AFP)

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Zelensky spent just over an hour with Trump, in talks that came with Kyiv and Moscow intensifying long-range strikes and US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.

"Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace," Zelensky said afterward in a statement on X.

"The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help," he added. “We also spoke about diplomacy -- it's important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated.”

Zelensky said officials from the two countries would arrange further discussions, adding that he was grateful for Washington's "firm support."

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{{^usCountry}} Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president's second term, with Trump suggesting earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president's second term, with Trump suggesting earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Kyiv's priorities were fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles and ways to revive diplomacy, more than four years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Last month was the deadliest for Ukraine civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

"It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important," the Ukrainian official said.

Zelensky was also due to attend a memorial ceremony for Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month at age 71.

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Zelensky said he had offered Trump his condolences over Graham's death, calling the senator “a true friend of Ukraine.”

‘Amazing job’

Since returning to power last year, Trump has ended direct deliveries of US arms to Kyiv, instead allowing European countries to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Washington nevertheless remains a major ally, supplying intelligence and access to the Starlink satellite system used for battleground communications.

Relations between the two leaders have recovered since their extraordinary Oval Office confrontation in February 2025, when Trump accused Zelensky of ingratitude and "gambling with World War III."

At their latest meeting in Turkey this month, Trump praised Zelensky for doing "an amazing job" and offered Kyiv licenses to manufacture Patriot missiles.

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Zelensky spoke last week with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about how to "reinvigorate diplomacy" after the Middle East war pushed Ukraine talks down Washington's agenda.

Previous US mediation efforts foundered over Ukrainian territory claimed by Russia.

Sanctions push

After the White House meeting and Graham memorial, Zelensky was expected to address senators at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), shortly before an initial procedural vote on a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill.

Graham had spent more than a year championing the measure and reached an agreement with the White House on revisions shortly before his death.

The bill has 62 Senate co-sponsors, but some Democrats are uneasy about provisions that would expand Trump's power to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy.

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Supporters hope a strong bipartisan vote will speed final passage and increase pressure on the House of Representatives, where the legislation faces deeper divisions.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have meanwhile cooled since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last August.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that talks on an aerial ceasefire were underway and has warned that increased Ukrainian attacks inside Russia will prolong the war.

Ukraine has recently stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots, refineries and shipping, contributing to fuel shortages.

Hours before Zelensky's meeting with Trump, Kyiv launched hundreds of drones at Russia.

Moscow, meanwhile, fired more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight and has continued attacking the port of Odesa and ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural exports.

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