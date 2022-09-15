Ukraine President Zelenskyy - on his way to Kyiv - meets with car accident, not seriously hurt

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with an accident on Thursday after his car – which was passing through the capital city Kyiv – collided with another vehicle, reports said. The President, who was returning from the Kharkiv region where the troops had delivered a big blow to Russia after reclaiming the major parts of the territory in a counter-offensive, was not seriously injured, according to his spokesman.

Zelenskyy was on his way to Kyiv after paying a visit to the recaptured city of Izium in Kharkiv, where he had also met the Ukrainian troops.

"In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles," spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance," he added.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident."

In his nightly address televised shortly after the accident, Zelenskyy informed that he had just returned from the area around Kharkiv and that "almost the entire region is de-occupied" after a lightning counteroffensive to dislodge Russian troops.

"It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers -- the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

In a war that has been raging for over six months now, Ukraine's fast-moving offensive that also saw its troops recapturing the strategic city of Izium from the Russian occupation is being hailed as a major turning point.

Being considered more than a significant military victory, the Kharkiv feat - after successfully resisting the Kremlin's assault on Kyiv - is being seen as a sign that the Russian troops are scrambling to hold onto the territory they captured over the past six months, CNN was quoted as saying.

