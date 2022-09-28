Home / World News / Ukraine says it will 'never agree to Russian ultimatums'

Ukraine says it will 'never agree to Russian ultimatums'

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which erupted at a depot of the freight railway station in Kharkiv.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were "null and worthless", and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Urging its international partners to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow and provide Kyiv with more military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Ukraine will never agree to any ultimatums."

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
