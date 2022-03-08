Ukraine war: Russia bombed cities in overnight ops amid talks of safe corridor, say officials

Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian aircraft bombed its cities in overnight operations in eastern and central parts of the country. Officials said shelling pounded suburbs of capital Kyiv too.

In Sumy and Okhtyrka, to the east of Kyiv near the Russian border, bombs fell on residential buildings and destroyed a power plant, regional leader Dmytro Zhivitsky said, adding there were some deaths and injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict

The report came amid talks of a ceasefire and safe corridors to be created by Russia for evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.

Ukrainian leaders have, however, greeted the plan with skepticism as prior efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled over the weekend amid renewed attacks.

Meanwhile, bombs also hit oil depots in Zhytomyr and the neighbouring town of Cherniakhiv, located west of Kyiv.

Explained: How Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance

In Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. “We can't even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn't stop day or night,” said mayor Anatol Fedoruk, adding, “Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It's a nightmare.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the city of Irpin, on the northwest edge of Kyiv, residents ran with their young children in strollers, or cradling babies in arms, while others carried pet carriers and plastic bags and suitcases.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON