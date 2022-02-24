Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl

Ukrainian servicemen stand near an armored personnel carrier BTR-3 on the northwest of Kyiv.(AFP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.” He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

ukraine russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin chernobyl
