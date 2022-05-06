'Heartbroken', says Elton John on civilians suffering in Ukraine's Mariupol

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 73, celebrity singer Elton John paid a visit to Mariupol on Thursday to take a look at the evacuation of civilians in the port city. “I’ve been to Mariupol and I am heartbroken to see that access is still limited. A full humanitarian corridor is essential to save life,” the 75-year-old said. Mariupol, a key connection to the Black Sea, has been a target since the start of the war on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry tweeted: English singer @eltonofficial urged the world to help #Mariupol, a city that was almost ruined and besieged by #Russian troops. He recalled the need for a humanitarian corridor. #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianWar #SaveMariupol #WeAreUkraine (sic).”

John has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer took to Instagram just two days after Russia’s invasion and wrote, “We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare”. “During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need,” he said in the post while sharing a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

Earlier on Sunday, a video of Angelina Jolie casually ordering coffee at a shop in Ukraine's Lviv has gone viral. The Hollywood star arrived in the war-ravaged country to meet refugees and give her thanks to those working tirelessly for them. Later, Angelina visited the Lviv city centre where she met a bunch of children and their parents. Angelina has been using her social media accounts to draw attention to the situation of civilians in Ukraine.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also made a "direct appeal" to the world leaders to answer the calls for the support over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in eastern Europe. “Two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it's one of the largest large-scale displacements since world war 2," says the 39-year-old actor, who has been associated with UNICEF for nearly a decade, in a video she shared on Instagram.

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus remembered that she shot her song ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ in the Ukrainian town Kyiv - which has now turned to rubles. Miley praised the kindness of the Ukrainian people. She took to Twitter to "call for an immediate end to this violence".

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger made a video appeal to stop attacks on civilians in Ukraine. "I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth," the 74-year-old actor-politician is heard saying in the clip. While he has called out Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the "senseless war", he also says that the Kremlin has lied "not only to its people but also to its soldiers".

Entertainers Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers, Hugh Jackman, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and several others have also expressed their support for the war-torn nation through their social media pages using the hashtag ‘#StandUpForUkraine’.

