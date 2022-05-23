Ukraine war: Russian soldier, convicted for killing unarmed civilian, gets life term
In a significant development, a Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, as the first war crimes trial stemming from Moscow’s February 24 invasion of the east European nation came to an end.
Also Read | ‘Shot him at short range’: Russian soldier during first war crime trial
Delivering the sentence, Judge Serhiy Agafonov said 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, carried out a ‘criminal order’ from a soldier of a higher rank by firing several shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon.
Last Wednesday, Shishimarin, whose trial commenced on May 13, pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the village of Chupakhiva, in northeastern Ukraine, on February 28.
Also Read | 'Forgive me…': Russian soldier to wife of Ukraine civilian he murdered
On May 19, a day after the young Russian soldier pleaded guilty to the murder, Ukrainian prosecutors urge judge Agafonov to send the former behind prison for the rest of his life.
During his trial, Shishimarin testified he killed the victim on the orders of an officer who, he said, insisted that the man could tell the Ukrainian forces about the duo's location.
Russia has been accused of committing war crimes at various points during the ongoing invasion, a charge which Kremlin has repeatedly denied. The most serious allegations of war crimes against Russian forces come from Bucha; Moscow, however, refuted the allegations and instead accused Kyiv of carrying out a ‘false flag’ operation.
The alleged war crimes in Bucha led to Russia losing its primary membership of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
(With agency inputs)
-
US Prez Biden proposes new Asia trade pact in Tokyo | What this means
President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn't just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses. During Biden's visit to Tokyo, the U.S. on Monday announced the countries that are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
-
‘1.40 lakh troops, 953 ships…:' Leaked audio clip ‘exposes’ Xi's Mission Taiwan
Day after an audio clip of top Chinese military officials were purportedly heard discussing the Taiwan invasion, US President Joe Biden has warned Beijing against what he calls 'flirting with danger'. Biden, who is currently in Tokyo ahead of Tuesday's Quad summit, said his country would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded the self-ruling island. A viral audio clip tweeted by Jennifer Heng, China-born human rights activist has created ripples in Beijing.
-
AstraZeneca says EU has approved its Vaxzevria vaccine for Covid booster shot
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, has been approved in the European Union by the bloc's drugs regulator as a third-dose booster in adults following a committee endorsement last week. A committee of the European Medicines Agency had endorsed Vaxzevria as a booster last Thursday, just weeks after the regulator backed the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty as a booster for adults previously inoculated with other vaccines.
-
Can monkeypox outbreak trigger another pandemic? What President Biden says
President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans that the current monkeypox outbreak was unlikely to cause a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19. “I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with Covid-19,” he told reporters Monday in Tokyo at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The US has enough small pox vaccine stockpiled to deal with the outbreak, Biden said.
-
Australian grandmother hopes Queen Elizabeth has ‘jubilee to remember’
Jan Hugo never realised Hugo's childhood dream of becoming a princess so instead she became Australia's queen of royal memorabilia with over 10,000 pieces, a collection she plans to grow as Queen Elizabeth marks her Platinum Jubilee next month. Starting in 1981 with a commemorative coin celebrating the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Hugo now boasts the largest royal memorabilia collection in Australia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics