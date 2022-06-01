Ukraine war: US to provide Kyiv with advanced rocket system Himars

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The US recently had cleared an aid of around $54bn to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation rebuild the country.
A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. (File image)(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

As Russia continues its war on Ukraine, US president Joe Biden is set to provide Kyiv with advanced rocket systems that can strike with ‘precision’ at long-range Russian targets. The $700 million weapons package is likely to be unveiled on Wednesday. According to officials, the weapons have Himars, high mobility artillery rocket systems that can hit targets that are as far away as 80 km (50 miles), reported news agency Reuters.

The weapons package also includes ammunition, counterfire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armour weapons, reported Reuters.

The US recently had cleared an aid of around $54bn to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation rebuild the country.

Biden, in a New York Times op-ed published on Tuesday, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will “end through diplomacy”. However, the US will provide “Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and ammunition that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," he said.

While Ukraine has been asking allies for longer-range missile systems, Biden on Tuesday had said that he would “not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could hit targets well inside Russian territory”. So, Himars will not include a version able to reach some 186 miles (300 kilometres), out of fear that the Ukrainians would use it to hit deep inside Russia.

Ukraine has received extensive US military aid since Russia began its invasion on February 24. Thousands of people have been killed in the war-torn country due to Russia's constant shelling and bombing. Millions of people have also been displaced and were forced to leave Ukraine. 

(With inputs from agencies)

