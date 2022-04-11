Ukraine war: Why Russian influencers, models cutting up their Chanel bags
- "Not a single bag, not a single thing is worth my love for my Motherland, it is not worth my respect for myself, I am against Russophobia, I am against a brand that supports Russophobia," wrote Russian TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina
Many Russian influencers and models are cutting their Chanel bags and posting videos on social media after the international luxury brand banned the sale of goods to citizens who plan to use them on Russian territory. Several influencers also claimed that they were being asked to sign papers by the Parisian company attesting that they would not use the sold goods in Russia and decried the move as "absolute Russophobia."
"Not a single bag, not a single thing is worth my love for my Motherland, it is not worth my respect for myself, I am against Russophobia, I am against a brand that supports Russophobia," wrote Russian TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina, on Instagram as she posted the video of herself cutting the luxury bag with a gardening scissor.
Another Russian influencer Victoria Bonya also followed suit and posted a similar video. "Never seen any brand acting so disrespectfully towards their clients," the caption along with the video read.
On April 6, Chanel had announced that it will not sell goods including clothes, perfumes and bags to Russian customers abroad if they plan to take the products back home in response to the Moscow-led war in Ukraine. It also shut its boutiques in Russia, saying that it is just complying with the sanctions imposed by the European Union to cripple the Russian economy in the wake of the war.
“The most recent EU and Swiss sanction laws include a prohibition on the ‘sale, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectly, of luxury goods to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia or for use in Russia,'” Chanel said in a statement, earlier.
Russia on February 24 launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. The fighting, now in its sixth week, has resulted in the death of several people, mass executions and displacement of millions of people.
