Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Parubiy shot dead in Lviv, Zelensky says

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 03:59 pm IST

"Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been killed in Lviv city, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

A police officer writes notes near a body killed in a Russian strike on residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Picture for representation/AP)
“Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian president said “all necessary forces and means” had been deployed to investigate the matter and for searching the killer.

Zelensky comdened the killing as a “horrific murder”, with the police saying that a hail of bullets had been shot towards the victim, according to AFP.

Pabriy, a well-known politician in Ukraine, had served as the country's speaker in the 2010s.

News / World News / Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Parubiy shot dead in Lviv, Zelensky says
