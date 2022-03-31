Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine's nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl plant
world news

Ukraine's nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl plant

UKRAINE-CRISIS/CHERNOBYL-RUSSIA (URGENT):Ukraine state nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl nuclear plant
Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Reuters |

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom on Thursday said many of the Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear plant had left and were headed for the Belarusian border, leaving just a few on the territory of the defunct plant.

"The occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the exclusion zone, have set off in two columns towards the Ukrainian border," it said in a statement.

Read: Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine

It said Russian forces had also retreated from the nearby town of Slavutych, where Ukrainian workers at Chernobyl live.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine russia chernobyl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP