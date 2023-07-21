Ukraine's Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war. This happened next

As Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky urged his government to closely monitor spending amid Russian invasion, he was caught unaware by a minister's resignation in a response to his call. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)

"In a time of war like this the maximum amount of state attention and therefore state resources should go to defence," Zelensky said in his nightly video address in reference to his conversation with the country's PM Denys Shmyhal who was told by the president to find alternative funding for projects "that are really necessary. This applies to various areas, including culture. Museums, cultural centres, symbols, television series are important, but we have other priorities."

The Ukrainian leader also appealed to local councils to show restraint in order to ensure "people feel that budget resources are used fairly and correctly...Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first."

He also asked Denys Shmyhal to "consider replacing" culture and information policy minister Olexander Tkachenko with the latter resigning within an hour saying that he remains unapologetic about his projects.

"Culture in wartime is important as this war is not just about territory but also people - our memory, history, language and creativity despite the war," Olexander Tkachenko said, adding, "Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones. Culture is the shield for our identity and our borders."

The minister had earlier defended the allocation of funds to complete a museum devoted to Ukraine's man-made 1930s famine linked to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. He has also promoted films and television programmes linked to the war against Russia.

