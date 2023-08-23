Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's Zelensky vows to end Russian occupation of Crimea

Aug 23, 2023 06:23 PM IST

Zelensky made his comments at an international conference about Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Wednesday to end Russia's occupation of the Crimea peninsula and all other areas that Moscow controls in his country.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

"Crimea will be de-occupied like all other parts of Ukraine that are unfortunately still under the occupier," he told an international conference about Crimea which he said was being attended by more than 60 countries.

Crimea was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, and Russia seized other parts of Ukraine in the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.

Ukraine began a counteroffensive in early June to try to regain the territory occupied by Russia.

