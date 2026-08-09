Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod kills 3, injures 25

Three people were killed and 25 injured in a Ukrainian overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, local authorities said on Sunday.

An apartment building damaged during a Ukrainian overnight drone attack, according to local authorities, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Belgorod, Russia August 9, 2026. (via REUTERS)

Alexander Shuvayev, acting governor of Belgorod region, said the attack sparked fires in two apartment buildings that were later extinguished by emergency services. He said a large number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Women run across Moscow airport tarmac to board aircraft, video goes viral

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian export port on the Black Sea, drone debris fell on two facilities, mayor Alexander Kravchenko said, without identifying the sites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: The Kremlin Is Bullying More Russians Into Fighting in Ukraine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: The Kremlin Is Bullying More Russians Into Fighting in Ukraine {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In Russia's Bashkortostan region, a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a crane in the city of Ufa, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said fuel storage facilities "used in the interests" of the Ukrainian military were hit in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as well as in the settlements of Biliari and Novi Biliari near Odesa.