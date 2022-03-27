Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.
People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Reuters |

The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, the rebel region's news outlet cited local leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying on Sunday.

"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic," Pasechnik said. "The people will exercise their ultimate constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation."

On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis
