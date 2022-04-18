Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.
"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.
Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelenskyy's twitter handle, "for the very good call today." She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine"
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.
US to host ASEAN leaders in mid-May
US President Joe Biden will meet in mid-May with the leaders of Southeast Asian nations, with a likely focus on the rising power of China, the host country announced Saturday. The summit, originally scheduled for March, "will demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to ASEAN," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Biden had participated in a virtual summit with ASEAN leaders in October.
Behind India’s trade deals in works with UK, Israel, EU, Canada
India has signed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia on the trot, breaking a dry spell for such pacts that lasted years, and is working to conclude similar arrangements with the UK, the European Union, Israel and Canada. India entered the post-Covid-19 era with two major free trade agreements (FTAs). On February 18, it signed the comprehensive deal with the UAE.
Unrest sparked by far-right stir sweeps Sweden
Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 45km south.
Mariupol at risk of falling but Ukrainians defy 'deadline' | Top updates
The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is on the brink of falling to Russia as Moscow gains strategic military control in the eastern Donbas region after its ultimatum for the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the city to surrender expired on Sunday. Russian forces, after failing to capture the Ukraine capital and the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, have planned to launch an all-out offensive to take control of the Donbas region.
Shehbaz Sharif replies to Modi, seeks resolution of pending issues between neighbours
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought meaningful engagement and the resolution of outstanding issues such as Kashmir in a letter sent to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Sharif's letter, written in response to a missive from Modi congratulating him on his election as the Pakistani prime minister, was received by the Indian side through diplomatic channels on Saturday.
