Home / World News / UK's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip
world news

UK's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

Anne, 70, dressed in black and in sunglasses, arrived at the Royal Yacht Squadron, a sailing club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Britain's Princess Anne gestures as she visits the Royal Yacht Squadron, after Prince Philip died at the age of 99.(REUTERS)

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week.

Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99.

Anne, 70, dressed in black and in sunglasses, arrived at the Royal Yacht Squadron, a sailing club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP