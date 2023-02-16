Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN appeals for $1 billion for Turkey earthquake victims

UN appeals for $1 billion for Turkey earthquake victims

world news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 09:29 PM IST

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion to help more than 5 million people in Turkey over the next three months following the devastating earthquake.

People search for their belongings among rubble, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Elbistan town, Kahramanmaras, Turkey (REUTERS)
Reuters |

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion to help more than 5 million people in Turkey over the next three months following the devastating earthquake this month that has killed more than 36,000 people in the country's south.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Turkey last week, said the people have "experienced unspeakable heartache," adding: "We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
turkey united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP