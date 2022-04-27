Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN chief met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres gestures leaving a joint news conference with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, (AP)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 10:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres announced his arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

"I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

In Moscow, Guterres yet again called for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up "safe and effective" humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine. In turn, Putin told him he hoped that negotiations could end the conflict which saw Russian troops invading Ukraine on February 24.

"Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track," Putin said in televised remarks.

Talks had been taking place in Turkey but stalled after the discovery of civilian bodies in areas near Kyiv previously occupied by Russian forces.

