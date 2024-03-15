 UN chief condemns Russia for holding presidential polls in occupied Ukraine | World News - Hindustan Times
UN chief condemns Russia for holding presidential polls in occupied Ukraine

Reuters |
Mar 15, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Guterres recalls that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russian efforts to conduct its presidential election in occupied areas of Ukraine, a U.N spokesperson said on Friday.

A woman registers to vote in Russia's presidential election in Simferopol, Crimea, (AFP)
A woman registers to vote in Russia's presidential election in Simferopol, Crimea, (AFP)

Guterres recalls that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The United Nations remains steadfastly committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as per the relevant General Assembly resolutions," Dujarric said.

