UN chief condemns Russia for holding presidential polls in occupied Ukraine
Reuters |
Mar 15, 2024 10:54 PM IST
Guterres recalls that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russian efforts to conduct its presidential election in occupied areas of Ukraine, a U.N spokesperson said on Friday.
Guterres recalls that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
"The United Nations remains steadfastly committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as per the relevant General Assembly resolutions," Dujarric said.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article