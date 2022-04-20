UN chief requests Putin-Zelensky meet over ‘peace in Ukraine’ amid war

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “discuss urgent steps to bring peace in Ukraine.” According to the spokesperson for the secretary-general Stephane Dujarric, two separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In these letters, the secretary-general asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Kyiv. The secretary-general said at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Also read: After Infosys, Tata Steel stops business with Russia over Ukraine invasion

While the Kremlin said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing "absolutely clear, elaborate wording" of its demands as part of peace talks, the Ukraine finance minister said the country has ruled out any such possibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukraine has borne the brunt of Russia's attack ever since Putin launched a ‘military operation’ and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war has now entered its 56th day on Wednesday, with thousands of people being killed - the number is still not known. Over 5 million refugees have fled the war-torn country, according to the UN.

Also read: 'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine

Meanwhile, Zelensky, during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel said Ukraine being a member of the European Union is a “priority”.

"Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON