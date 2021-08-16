UN chief saddened by loss of life in Turkey floods, mudslides

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his sadness over the loss of life and damage to infrastructure due to floods and mudslides in northern Turkey following the recent devastating wildfires in the country.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief "extends his deep condolences to the families affected."

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Republic of Turkey at this challenging time," the statement said.

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on Wednesday, reportedly leaving more than 60 people dead so far.