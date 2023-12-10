Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN chief to world leaders at COP28: Agree on emissions cut, please

UN chief to world leaders at COP28: Agree on emissions cut, please

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2023 02:32 PM IST

Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders at the COP28 climate conference to agree on deep cuts to emissions and stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres(REUTERS)

Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause. He also said he will not give up his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
