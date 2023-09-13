UN chief urges respect for North Korea sanctions after Putin visit
Kim Jong Un made a rare foreign visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged his cooperation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for all countries to respect UN sanctions on North Korea as leader Kim Jong Un made a rare foreign visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged his cooperation.
"Any form of cooperation of any country with North Korea must respect the sanctions regime that was imposed by the Security Council," Guterres told reporters.
