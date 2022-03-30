Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

UN rights chief warns of 'war crimes' in Ukraine conflict

UN rights chief calls Russia's attacks in populated areas of Ukraine of ‘immense concern’.
Local walks past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:19 PM IST
AFP |

Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine are of "immense concern", the UN rights chief said Wednesday, warning that they could amount to "war crimes".

"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to."

 

