Russia-Ukraine war LIVE : Ukraine war to have global impact, says UN food chief

As the war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week, Russia said on Tuesday that it will significantly scale back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv. The announcement was made after both countries held the latest round of talks in Turkey.

However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country will not ease off its defence efforts despite Russia's announcement to scale back the military operations.

"We can say the signals we are receiving from the talks (with Russia) are positive but they do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells," Zelensky said in a late night address.

The United States was also skeptical about Russia's pullback promise.

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, thousands of civilians have died in Ukraine and nearly four million have fled the country. The United Nations launched efforts to immediately explore arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine to allow delivery of aid and also pave the way for serious political talks to end the war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON