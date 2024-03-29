UN Security Council needs new approach to North Korea: Russia
Reuters |
Mar 29, 2024 03:26 PM IST
Kremlin said Russian veto against North Korea sanctions monitors is in Russia's interest.
Russia said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council could no longer use old templates in relation to North Korea after Moscow vetoed the renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of sanctions.
"It is clear to us that the UN Security Council can no longer use old templates in relation to the problems of the Korean Peninsula," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
