Home / World News / UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters
world news

UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters

At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.(REUTERS)

At least 54 people have been killed and over 1,700 detained since Myanmar’s February 1 coup, the UN rights chief said on Thursday, demanding that the military “stop murdering” protesters.

The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged security forces to “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters”. “Myanmar’s military must stop murdering and jailing protesters,” she said in a statement. “It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country,” she added.

Bachelet added that she was “also appalled at the documented attacks against emergency medical staff and ambulances attempting to provide care to those who have been injured”.

The UN rights office said it had corroborated information that at least 54 people had been killed by police and military officers since February 1.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote

US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach

Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan

EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike

The killings have escalated sharply in recent days. The rights office had verified 30 of the 38 deaths reported by other UN entities on Wednesday, saying the killings by security forces had taken place in Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway and Mon. Since the coup, more than 1,700 people have been “arbitrarily arrested and detained in relation to their participation in protests or engagement in political activity,” the statement said.

At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.

Also, the European Union has suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid providing financial assistance to the military after it seized power last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP