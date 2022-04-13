‘Unacceptable’: Russia ‘disagrees’ with Joe Biden's ‘genocide’ allegation
- Last month, US President Joe Biden termed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and called for his removal from power. A White House official, however, quickly clarified the remark, saying Biden meant Putin "cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region”.
Kremlin on Wednesday "categorically" dismissed US President Joe Biden's allegation of committing "genocide" by Russian troops in Ukraine. According to Biden's Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his troops are on a "military operation" in Ukraine (since February 24) to protect his people.
“We categorically disagree and consider unacceptable any attempt to distort the situation in this way, especially since it is hardly acceptable for the President of United States,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He added that the US is a country that has “committed well-known deeds in modern and recent history”.
Also Read | Ukraine is a 'crime scene', says ICC chief prosecutor after visiting Bucha town
On Tuesday, Biden had amounted Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine to “genocide”, and accused Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.
Referring to an earlier event where also he lashed out at Putin for carrying out genocide in Ukraine, Biden told reporters that the claim is becoming “clearer and clearer”.
The US President said that it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia's conduct in its former Soviet neighbour met the international standard for genocide, but added “it sure seems that way to me”.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron distanced himself from Biden's claim, and said people of Russia and Ukraine are “fraternal”.
“What is happening is madness, this is a return to war in Europe; but, at the same time, I am looking at the facts, I want to try as much as possible to stop this war and restore peace,” Macron told broadcaster France 2.
This is not the first time that Biden has landed himself in hot soup for his comments on Russia or Putin pertaining to the Ukraine war. Last month, the US President termed his Russian counterpart a “butcher” and called for the latter's removal from power.
Speaking in Poland's capital Warsaw, which served as the capstone on his four-day trip to Europe, Biden said, “For God's sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power."
A White House official soon after clarified Biden's remark, saying that he only meant Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region”.
As far as the war in Ukraine is concerned, Russian defence ministry said earlier in the day that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including women personnel, have surrendered in the besieged southwestern port city of Mariupol.
The nearly two-month long fighting between the two neighbouring countries show little hopes of ceasefire, especially after talks between Moscow and Kyiv negotiators have been halted since the discovery of Bucha killings earlier this month. At least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes along with hundreds of mass graves were found in Bucha, which Ukraine claimed were war crimes committed by retreating Russian soldiers. The West, including the US and the European Union (EU), have come down heavily on Russia since the discovery by imposing fresh sanctions on Russian coal imports and Putin's two adult daughters, among others.
Moscow, however, has rubbished the allegations, calling them “staged up performance” by Kyiv. On Tuesday, Putin also called Bucha crimes “fake”.
-
France's Emmanuel Macron refuses to term Russia's assault on Ukraine 'genocide'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday refused to term Russia's offensive in Ukraine 'genocide' and said that the people of both countries are fraternal. His comments come in the backdrop of United States President Joe Biden calling the nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine 'genocide'. Highlighting the well-known crimes committed by the US in recent times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that such a remark from Joe Biden is hardly acceptable.
-
UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee war-torn Ukraine
More than 40,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday, as it warned of traffickers seeking to exploit vulnerable women and children on the move. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,656,509 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 40,679 on Tuesday's update. "The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a protection crisis for women and children," said UNHCR assistant high commissioner Gillian Triggs.
-
Ukraine is a 'crime scene', says ICC chief prosecutor after visiting Bucha town
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, on Wednesday visited the town of Bucha -- the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks. "The law needs to be mobilised and sent into battle to protect civilians". Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the deaths and President Vladimir Putin has dismissed reports of Russian soldiers shooting civilians as "fake".
-
Warner Bros edits out same-sex romance reference in Fantastic Beasts 3 for China market
Warner Bros studio agreed to demands from China to censor references to same-sex romance in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, now showing in theatres on the mainland. The studio, however, said “the spirit of the film remains intact”. Online reaction has been critical of the decision to censor the movie. Homosexuality is legal in China but often the government's response to it is complicated.
-
Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including women, surrender in Mariupol: Russia
According to Russian news agency (TASS), head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov has called on Ukrainian servicemen to follow the example of Mariupol troops and surrender.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics