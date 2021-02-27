Home / World News / Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden
Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) ensured that undocumented immigrants will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without fear of being targeted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I want to make sure they are able to get vaccinated and so they are protected from Covid without the ICE or anyone interfering," The Hill quoted Biden as saying during an interview with Univision.

"They should... not be arrested for showing for being able to get a vaccination," Biden added.

The President also plans to make sure undocumented immigrants have food as his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal increases funding for nutrition assistance.

The comments follow an announcement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month that said the ICE was not conducting enforcement activities at or near Covid-19 vaccination sites, The Hill reported.

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine," the agency had said in a statement.

"DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status," the agency had added.

However, the US House of Representatives has approved Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package by a majority of votes.

The bill now requires approval in the Senate and the signature of Biden before it can enter into force.

