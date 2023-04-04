Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Unexpected event’: China denies spying with balloon over US

‘Unexpected event’: China denies spying with balloon over US

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 02:09 PM IST

China denies collecting real-time data from the unmanned airship that flew over US territory, calling it an isolated event and rejects distortion.

China has made it clear that the unmanned civilian airship that flew over U.S. terriory was an unexpected and isolated event, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.(Twitter)

Also Read: ‘Intent surveillance, Beijing gained…’: Pentagon on China spy balloon

"China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing when answering a question on the Pentagon saying that it could not confirm China collected real-time data from the balloon earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china pentagon foreign ministry
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP