Unvaccinated people more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid: Study

The study found that unvaccinated people were 2.34 times as likely to be reinfected compared to people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:40 AM IST
According to the study, the duration of infection-acquired immunity remains poorly understood and may be affected by the emergence of newer variants.(HT Photo)

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid-19 as fully vaccinated ones.

The new study was based on 246 Kentucky adults who were reinfected in May and June this year after previously being infected with Covid-19 in 2020, according to news agency AFP.

According to the study, the duration of infection-acquired immunity remains poorly understood and may be affected by the emergence of newer variants.

Laboratory studies have shown that blood samples from people earlier infected with Covid-19 had poor antibody responses to the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

The agency said that the finding supports its recommendation "that all eligible persons be offered Covid-19 vaccination, regardless of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection status."

As per the CDC, although breakthrough infections happen much less often than infections in unvaccinated people, individuals infected with the Delta variant, including fully vaccinated people with symptomatic breakthrough infections, can transmit it to others.

