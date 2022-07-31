Home / World News / U.P. CM urged to rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers

world news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to late Paramhans Ramchandra Das on his 19th death anniversary, lauds his contribution in Ram temple movement
Yogi Adityanath paying tributes to late Paramhans Ramchandra Das on his 19th death anniversary on Sunday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The contribution of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das in the Ram temple movement could not be expressed in words, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while paying tributes to the saint on his 19th death anniversary in Ayodhya.

On the occasion, saints of Ayodhya urged the chief minister to develop and rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers who had been part of the Ram temple movement.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya on the invitation of Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara, who is the successor of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das.

After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister went to Ram Katha Park and paid tributes to late Paramhans Ramchandra Das.

Thereafter, Yogi Adityanath went to Digambar Akhara where the main event was organised to mark the 19th death anniversary of the late seer.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was due to the efforts of Paramhans Ramchandra Das and other saints that after 500 years of struggle, the Ram temple was coming up in Ayodhya.

Saints present on the occasion requested the chief minister to develop and rename places and crossings in Ayodhya after prominent saints, including late Paramhans Ramchandra Das and VHP leader Ashok Singhal.

It may be pointed out that the state government has renamed prominent Naya Ghat crossing in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar.

CM reviews temple work

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla. During his stay on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, apprised the chief minister of the ongoing construction activity.

Adityanath discussed the foundation work of the temple which has been completed.

He also inquired about the next stage of construction of Ram temple.

Officials of the Ayodhya administration apprised the chief minister of the ongoing development projects.

