U.P. CM urged to rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers
Lucknow: The contribution of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das in the Ram temple movement could not be expressed in words, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while paying tributes to the saint on his 19th death anniversary in Ayodhya.
On the occasion, saints of Ayodhya urged the chief minister to develop and rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers who had been part of the Ram temple movement.
Adityanath was in Ayodhya on the invitation of Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara, who is the successor of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das.
After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister went to Ram Katha Park and paid tributes to late Paramhans Ramchandra Das.
Thereafter, Yogi Adityanath went to Digambar Akhara where the main event was organised to mark the 19th death anniversary of the late seer.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was due to the efforts of Paramhans Ramchandra Das and other saints that after 500 years of struggle, the Ram temple was coming up in Ayodhya.
Saints present on the occasion requested the chief minister to develop and rename places and crossings in Ayodhya after prominent saints, including late Paramhans Ramchandra Das and VHP leader Ashok Singhal.
It may be pointed out that the state government has renamed prominent Naya Ghat crossing in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar.
CM reviews temple work
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla. During his stay on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.
Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, apprised the chief minister of the ongoing construction activity.
Adityanath discussed the foundation work of the temple which has been completed.
He also inquired about the next stage of construction of Ram temple.
Officials of the Ayodhya administration apprised the chief minister of the ongoing development projects.
AlphaFold: AI tool predicts structures for nearly all-known proteins
An artificial intelligence tool developed by a Google sister company has predicted and published the structures of nearly all proteins, the building blocks of life, unlocking what may be one of the most influential databases for biological research. It is easy to identify a protein by its constituent amino acid, but this is just one-dimensional information. What is important to understand is how these amino acids come together and “fold” to create a protein structure.
Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth week after launch | Video
Debris from China's Long March-5B rocket, which was launched last week, fell back into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported quoting the Chinese government. “Vast majority of wreckage burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere,” officials were quoted as saying by AP. Several users in Malaysia reported sightings of the rocket debris on social media. One such video was re-shared by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Centre for Astrophysics, US.
Fidel Ramos, former Philippine president who overthrew dictatorship, dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Valdez Ramos, a US-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, died on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but one of his longtime companions, Norman Legazpi, told Associated Press that Ramos had been hospitalised intermittently for heart disease in recent years, suffering from dementia.
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
