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UPS plane aborts Louisville landing after small aircraft crosses runway in near-miss

The air traffic controller yelled “Skylab 25, stop!” at the small plane before quickly ordering the UPS plane to pull up and perform a go-around.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 05:22 am IST
AP |
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A UPS cargo plane had to abort its landing in Louisville earlier this week when a small plane crossed the runway just as it approached.

A drone view of the crash site next to a runway at the Muhammad Ali International Airport following the crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, US in this screengrab from a video released November 7, 2025.(via REUTERS)

The air traffic controller yelled “Skylab 25, stop!” at the small plane before quickly ordering the UPS plane to pull up and perform a maneuver called a go-around to avert another tragedy at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, which is a major hub for UPS. The audio was posted online by www.LiveATC.net.

Just last November, a UPS plane crashed after an engine fell off as it was rolling down the runway to take off. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that it plans to hold two days of investigative hearings starting May 19 to learn more about why the crash that killed 14 people happened.

Also Read | SpiceJet flight clips Akasa plane at Delhi airport; probe ordered

Last month, an Air Canada plane landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York smashed into a fire truck that had been cleared to cross the runway less than 20 seconds earlier. Both pilots were killed and dozens were injured in that crash.

 
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