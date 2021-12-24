Home / World News / US: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at clothing store in North Hollywood
world news

US: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at clothing store in North Hollywood

Police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, according to Los Angeles police Capt Stacy Spell, who spoke at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect.
The shooting occurred at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.&nbsp;(Photo via social media)
The shooting occurred at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. (Photo via social media)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

A man and a woman died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said, and one woman was injured and taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred around 11:45am at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, according to Los Angeles police Capt Stacy Spell, who spoke at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say which was the suspect, if the suspect had a gun, or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn't immediately known if she'd been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she's OK but sounded "really nervous".

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hollywood shooting clothing line clothing united states + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out