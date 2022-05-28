Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US: 3 wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood
world news

US: 3 wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood

Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighborhood west of Chicago(Representative image)
Published on May 28, 2022 03:52 PM IST
AP | ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighborhood west of Chicago, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and in good condition, police said.

A third person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when the shooting occurred and was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available. No one was in custody.

