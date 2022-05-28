US: 3 wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood
Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighborhood west of Chicago, authorities said.
The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and in good condition, police said.
A third person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when the shooting occurred and was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available. No one was in custody.
Beijing to relax Covid-19 curbs in some areas from Sunday
Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life, city officials said on Saturday. Read: Shanghai's baby steps in ending curbs, North Korea sees relief Top Covid updates Public transportation including busses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed be reopen in some areas.
Bermuda Triangle cruise promises refund if ship vanishes. Twitter asks 'to whom'
In a bizarre offer, a Bermuda Triangle-bound cruise ship has promised its passengers a full refund if they disappear during a trip to that fabled region of the northern Atlantic Ocean, where a number of ships and aircraft have disappeared under eerily mysterious circumstances. Read: Johnny Depp laughs in courtroom at psychiatrist's weird replies about Marlon Brando: 'Isn't he dead?' Each cabin on the ship costs around £1,450, around ₹1.42 lakh.
Another Ukrainian town feared under full control of Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk, Lyman. Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.
In court hearing, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls himself a ‘majnoo’
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called himself a 'majnoo' as he, along with his son, Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, testified in a special court hearing in connection with a PKR 16 billion (1 INR2.6 PKR) money laundering case against him and his sons, Hamza and Suleman. 'Majnoo' is an Urdu word that means an insane or foolish person.
Russia tests new hypersonic missile Zircon, with 1,000 km range: Report
Russia has successfully test-fired a new hypersonic missile - Zircon - with a range of over 1,000 km (625 miles), news agency Reuters reported Saturday. Reuters cited a Russian defence ministry communication that said the missile had been fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea - a distance of around 1,016 km (631 miles). In earlier tests Russia also claimed to have fired the Zircon from a submerged submarine.
